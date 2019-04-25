SIMS, Mary Joan "Mary Jo" 92 of Centerville, passed away peacefully with her two children at her side, Friday, April 19, 2019. Mary was born July 11, 1926 in Hoopeston, IL, the third generation, raised on the McFarland family farm. Mary relayed many fond memories of her life growing up on the farm. She enjoyed many outdoor activities with her brothers, riding horses, and 4H activities. Mary was a 1944 graduate of John Greer High School in Hoopeston, she then went on to earn her B.S. from Monmouth College and her M.S. from Indiana University. She met her soon to be husband at Indiana University, they married in 1950, lived briefly in Madison Indiana then settled in Dayton Ohio. She taught mathematics at the University of Dayton and then English and math at Fairmont West Jr. & Sr. High Schools from the mid 1970's until her retirement in 2000. She also was a dedicated home instruction teacher for Kettering Schools. She was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, Centerville Woman's Civic Club, The College Women's Club of Dayton, The Dayton Woman's Cub, AAUW and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was active in various Bridge Club's, enjoyed the Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera, and local theatre. Mary was a very warm and giving person and very much loved her family, friends, clubs and world travels. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Jennie McFarland, her beloved husband of 47 years James Goodwin Sims (1997), son Bryan James Sims (1959), grandson Aaron Kent Sims (2013) and three brothers Wilkie, Donald and Dick McFarland. Mary leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Marian Sims of Centerville, son and daughter-in-law David Sims and Anni Collin-Sims of Indianapolis. Also surviving are four grandchildren Bryan and his wife Anastassia Sims of Los Angeles, Audrey Sims, Megan Collins, Casey Collins all of Indianapolis, niece Jennie Scott, nephew Michael McFarland, special friends Beth Taylor, Doramae O'Kelley, Linda Harrison and many other dear friends. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Sunday, April 28, 2019 starting at 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Mary's life at 4:00 pm with Pastor Nancy Birdsong, presiding. Burial will be Monday, 12:30pm, April 29 in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston, IL. Messages of support to Mary's family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in memory of Mary Sims at 324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton Ohio 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary