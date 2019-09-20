Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sizemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sizemore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sizemore Obituary
SIZEMORE (Norfleet), Mary Lucille Age 92 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She retired from General Motors with over 37 years of service. Mary attended Christian Life Center and enjoyed spending time with family, going to the beach, boating, camping, and collecting cardinals. She is survived by her daughters: Judy Wannemacher of West Milton, Pamela (Daryl) Engle of Dayton, grandchildren: Allison Epperley, Carrie (Kyle) Blacketer, Lauren (Dave) Vaughn, great grandchildren: Miah, Braylen, Brenden, Adison, Wesley, James, brothers: Earl Norfleet of MI, Jimmy (Elaine) Norfleet of KY, Bobby (Mary) Cundiff of KY, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Felix "Pet" Sizemore, parents: Estell and Louer Norfleet, brothers: Ed, Charles, and Marlin, sisters: Pauline and Ruth, and son-in-law: Jim Wannemacher. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now