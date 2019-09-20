|
SIZEMORE (Norfleet), Mary Lucille Age 92 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She retired from General Motors with over 37 years of service. Mary attended Christian Life Center and enjoyed spending time with family, going to the beach, boating, camping, and collecting cardinals. She is survived by her daughters: Judy Wannemacher of West Milton, Pamela (Daryl) Engle of Dayton, grandchildren: Allison Epperley, Carrie (Kyle) Blacketer, Lauren (Dave) Vaughn, great grandchildren: Miah, Braylen, Brenden, Adison, Wesley, James, brothers: Earl Norfleet of MI, Jimmy (Elaine) Norfleet of KY, Bobby (Mary) Cundiff of KY, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Felix "Pet" Sizemore, parents: Estell and Louer Norfleet, brothers: Ed, Charles, and Marlin, sisters: Pauline and Ruth, and son-in-law: Jim Wannemacher. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019