SLATTERY (Maar), Mary M. Age 89 of Huber Heights, OH, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was a 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Mary was a Past Worthy Matron of Victory Chapter #410 O.E.S and Past Grand Electa. She was the Owner of Slattery's Catering and spent over 40 years as a volunteer at Children's Medical Center as well as 25 years volunteering at Hospice. Mary was a member of Zion Memorial Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Claude "Bud" Slattery, her father Louis Maar Sr., mother Margaret Rohacs and a brother Louis Maar Jr. Survived by daughter Sandra and her husband Dennis Snider of Tipp City, son Steven of, KY, 6 grandchildren Geoffrey (Michelle) Snider, Maggi (Larry) Coplin, Jessi (Jeremy) Flohre, Jenni Slattery (Sean Kampe), Tooti Snider and Nathan Slattery, 13 great grandchildren Cole, Bailey, Austin, Caden, Holli, Lucy, Lauryn, Corinne, Landon, Gillian, Annalise, Tate and Carter, sister-in-law Francis West, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Gerry Slattery. Services will be held at the families convenience. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019