SMITH, Mary Theresa Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 18, 1945 to the late Robert Ernest and Dorothy Julia Bruetsch (nee Klinger). She was preceded in death by her son, Scott W. Smith; sisters, Kathleen J. Bruetsch and Joanne E. Bruetsch; and brother, Robert T. Bruetsch. Mary is survived by her son, Joseph K. (Kim) Smith; grandchild, Jessica A. (Nate) West; sister, Alice Bruetsch; and a host of other family members and friends. Mary always looked forward to spending time with her family and gathering with her cousins for fun events. In loving memory of Mary, contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo School Education Fund, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019