Mary SMITH

Mary SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Mary Ruth Age 99, of Dayton, passed away on July 24, 2019. Mary was born on December 24, 1919 in Owen County, KY to Hiram and Goldie (Henry) Clifton. Mary lived most of her life in Miami and Barefoot Bay, Florida, working in the real estate industry. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She is survived by her son, George Smith; grandchildren, Cheryl, Steve, and Mike; great-grandchildren, Laura, Kristin, Riley Madeline, Max, and Sophie. Family will greet friends 11am-12pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville with a Funeral Service starting at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
