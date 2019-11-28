Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
Mary SMITH Obituary
SMITH (nee: Marsee), Mary M. "Crick" Age 94, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Randall Residence in Tipp City, Ohio. She was born January 8, 1925 in Louisville, KY to the late Charlie & Ethel (Dietsel) Marsee. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Pat Dooley; her husband, Vernon Smith; daughter, Judy Seewer; and two siblings, Edna Dooley & George Marsee. Mary is survived by one niece, Nancy Hunt; great nieces, Lori Dooley-Moore & Carol Dooley-Holbrook; great nephews, Richard L. Dooley, Jr (Melissa) & Roger Baker (Tina); and by seven great great nieces & nephews. In her younger years Mary was an avid Bowler who traveled extensively to participate in games. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday (11/30) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Chaplain Randy Reed will officiate. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Mary to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Ste 320, Dayton, Ohio 45429-3493.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
