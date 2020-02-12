|
|
SMITH, Mary Gould 86, of Middletown, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life Retirement Community in Lebanon. She was born October 26, 1933 in Newport, Rhode Island, the daughter of Harold and Marion (Smith) Wetherall. She was a member of New Covenant Church for twenty-five years, which was her beloved family and friends. She is survived by her husband Donald Ray Smith; six children; Melissa McNamara of Montana, Elizabeth (Mark) Theis of Moraine, Christopher (Joyce) Smith of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, Robin (Ronald) Brockman, Faith (Kevin) Millerick of Fall River, Massachusetts and James (Sarah) Logan of California; twenty-eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter and brother-in-law Donna (Morris) Sherwood, three brothers and two sisters. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday February 13, 2020 at New Covenant Church, 4340 Union Road, Franklin, Ohio with Pastor Kevin McGuire officiating. Luncheon to immediately follow at the church. Condolences may be expressed at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020