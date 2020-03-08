Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
SMITH, Mary Edith "Mert" Age 67, departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. Mert graduated from Roosevelt High School and was a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Marion Allen and Gary Smith; maternal grandparents, 2 aunts and 4 uncles. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children, Shanta and Anita Smith, Thomasita and Jacques Jr. Morris; aunt, Anita "Dianne" Tucker; 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, March 9, at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Pastor S. N. Winston Jr. officiating. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
