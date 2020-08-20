1/1
MARY SMITH
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Mary W. Mary W. Smith, age 69, of Monroe, passed away Monday August 17, 2020. She was born August 22, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio. Mary graduated from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development and from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master's degree in Religious Education. She worked at Ohio Casualty, day cares, children's home, and at Tarrant County Developmental Disabilities Group Home. Mary loved the Lord and her family. She loved helping children, especially abused children. She loved music and sang in a trio in the Lester Roloff Ministries. She loved to listen to the Booth Brothers southern gospel group, loved to cook, the children she cared for, and her dogs. Mary had a beautiful heart!! She is survived by her supportive family, Brady (Jeff) Turco, Cody (Destiny) Hunter, Troy Hunter, Jr., Casey Hunter, Arianna Turco, Nellie, Gracie, Ember, and Pennie; sister, Cindy (Harold) Coggins and brothers, Kevin Bunger, Keith Bunger, and Kirk (Frankie) Bunger. Mary was also preceded in death by her sister, Yvette; maternal grandparents, Mary Rice and Earsley Rice, and her mother, Juanita Hehl. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday August 24, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield with Pastor Joe Shutts, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Burial
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved