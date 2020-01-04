|
SNELLGROVE, Mary Ella Age 73 of Ross, Ohio passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1946 in Pennington Gap, Virginia, the daughter of Harvey and Sudie (Stewart) Harber. She graduated from Pennington Gap High School in Lee County Virginia. She worked for Standard Publishing as the Director of Customer Service for 26 years, retiring in July 2004. Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shandon. On September 14, 1968 she married Jerry Snellgrove, and together they had two children. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two sons, Derek (Mary) Snellgrove and Jeremy Snellgrove; six grandchildren, Nick, Conner Emily, Max, Ella and Ava; two great grandchildren, Chloe and Ruby; one sister, Gladys (Glen) Newton; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and seven siblings. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 4, 2020