|
|
SPICER, Mary L. Age 90, of Hamilton Ohio passed on to heaven on September 2, 2019. Mary was born in Hamilton Ohio on June 9, 1929 to Louise (Elzer) and William Thieman. Mary attended St. Stephen and St Marys schools. She graduated from Hamilton High in 1947. Soon thereafter, she met Jim Spicer and they were married in 1948. They had a splendid life together for over 70 years. The most treasured gift in their lives were two wonderful children, Karyn and Joe (Erica). Mary had a great talent in music and she became a piano teacher at the age of 19 at Marvin Studio and continued teaching piano throughout her life. After seeing that her children were off to college, Mary was employed for 27 years as a Teaching Assistant in the Hamilton public schools. Everyone at the school loved her for her caring approach, true friendship, and especially for her great brownies. Jim and Mary also have two beautiful granddaughters, Alexandrea and Brooke; a handsome grandson, Aaron; and one beautiful great-grand daughter Addyson. Mary loved all the children with her whole heart, and they appreciated her for her guidance, kindness, sincerity, and honest lifestyle. The family rejoices that God has made her a special place of joy and without pain. Mary is predeceased by her parents, and her brothers, Bill and Tom. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio with Father Rob Muhlenkamp officiant. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019