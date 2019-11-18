Home

Sr. Mary SPRALEY

Sr. Mary SPRALEY Obituary
SPRALEY, Sr. Mary Irene A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on November 13, 2019 at the age of 94, in the 76th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings Norma Roberts and Thomas Spraley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Leroy Spraley, Mary Louise Heiskell and Clement F. Spraley. Sister's ministry in elementary education took her to schools in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and Chicago. After her retirement Sister Mary Irene served as a unit clerk at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. The visitation will take place on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019
