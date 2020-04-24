|
SPRINGER, Mary Lou 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday morning, April 23, 2020. She was born in Monroeville, Indiana on January 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Albert and Edna (Brown) Parker. Mary was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church. She married Walter C. Springer on January 9, 1951, and they celebrated 69 years of marriage this year. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Pamela (Michael) Busche of Spencerville, Indiana, Walter (Judy) Springer Jr. of Urbana, Christine (John) McDevitt of Springfield, and Rachel Springer (Jake Jenkins) of Springfield; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kump of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Jean Kump and brothers, Ronald and Gordon Parker. A private funeral service will be held Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Wally Mason presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2020