STANTON, Mary 80, of Middletown, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 2, 1938 to parents Charles Edwin "Eddie" and Velma Mae "Sis" (Diver) Canter. Mrs. Stanton was a volunteer for 32 years at Middletown Hospital (Atrium Medical Center). She loved bingo, traveling, movies, reading and date night with "Bob". She retired 20 years ago as secretary of Stanton Electric. Mrs. Stanton is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert D. Stanton; daughter, Regina (John) Sens; son, Al "Butch" (Lisa) Bradshaw; step daughter, Pamala "Pam" (Karen Fielding) Dean; grandchildren, Lyndsey (Bryan) Tschuor, Stephanie Sens, Luke Bradshaw and Colt Bradshaw; and great grandchild, Nolyn Tschuor. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judith "Sunny" Rose. Visitation will be Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guest book online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2019