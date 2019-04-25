|
MAPEL, Mary Sue Age 86, of Trenton, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1932, in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Herman and Bessie (Burke) Blackwell. Mary Sue married Bert James Mapel on June 6, 1953, in Hamilton. In addition to homemaking, she worked a variety of food service jobs. Mary Sue enjoyed gardening, sewing, and animals. She loved to read. Mary Sue's greatest joy was cooking, baking, and taking care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bert; children Robin Mapel, Kevin (Vicky) Mapel, Susan (John) Reedy; granddaughter Haley Reedy; sisters Dickie, Jackie, Janet; brothers Billy, Leroy, Powell, Roger; and numerous nieces, cousins, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother A.C. Blackwell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Saturday at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 25, 2019