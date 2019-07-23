|
SULLIVAN, Mary Alice 78, life long resident of Northridge, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in Dayton on Dec. 28, 1940 to Walter & Norma (Long) Brumbaugh. Mary was a cashier for ABF Freight for over 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Sullivan. Survived by her son, Russell Carolus, Jr. (Natalie); daughter, Norma Carolus; 5 grandchildren, Matthew Overman (Beth), Zachary Overman (Lindsey), Emily Overman, Russell Carolus (Brittany), Elizabeth Crawford (Joseph); 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Eileen Lutz & Elsie Poff; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel, " 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Rev. Matthew Overman, officiating. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. The family will receive friends Thursday 12 noon, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019