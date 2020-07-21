Mary SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Mary Lou Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Stone Springs of Vandalia. Mary Lou was a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital retiring with over 32 years of service, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, VFW 3283 Auxiliary, American Legion 200 Auxiliary and Am Vets 464 Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L.; son, Tom; parents and brother. Surviving are her sons, Pat Sullivan of MD and Mike Sullivan of Huber Heights; 6 grandchildren, Shawn, Casey, Dustin, Andrew, Heather, and Molly; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Wednesday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
in Mary Lou's memory.