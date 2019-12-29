|
SWARTZ, Mary Helen Age 84, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Piqua Manor. Mary was born March 4, 1935 in Dayton to the late Clarence & Loretta (Wheelock) Swartz. She is survived by her brother, Charles Swartz (Kathryn); sister, Patricia Gostomsky; and by nieces & nephews. Mary was a charter member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday (12/31). Rev. Fr. John Tonkin will officiate. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019