|
|
SZANTO, Mary K. Age 94, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July, 27, 2019, at Siena Woods. She was born June 24, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents August F. & Matilda C. (Harting) Ferdelman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Andrew M. Szanto; sisters Rita Columbe and Dolores Romie. She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Andra & Don Merrell of Tipp City, Mike Szanto of Troy, Greg & Deborah Szanto of Huber Heights, Karen Szanto and fianc? Donnie Thompson of Tipp City; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth & Linus Fiely of Auburn, Alabama; brother Frank Ferdelman of Union; brothers-in-law Tom Columbe of Dayton, Donald Romie of Dayton; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 5, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Dayton. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019