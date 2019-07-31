Home

Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Szanto


1925 - 2019
Mary Szanto Obituary
SZANTO, Mary K. Age 94, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July, 27, 2019, at Siena Woods. She was born June 24, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents August F. & Matilda C. (Harting) Ferdelman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Andrew M. Szanto; sisters Rita Columbe and Dolores Romie. She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Andra & Don Merrell of Tipp City, Mike Szanto of Troy, Greg & Deborah Szanto of Huber Heights, Karen Szanto and fianc? Donnie Thompson of Tipp City; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth & Linus Fiely of Auburn, Alabama; brother Frank Ferdelman of Union; brothers-in-law Tom Columbe of Dayton, Donald Romie of Dayton; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 5, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Dayton. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019
