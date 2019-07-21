Home

TATMAN, Mary 65, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully July 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 14, 1954 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Gilbert and Ellanor Norris. After graduating in 1972, she married the late Paul D. Tatman and began starting a family. They settled in Springfield, Ohio where they raised their three children. Mary was a giver: a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She was known for her compassion, positivity, and sense of humor; a beautiful soul, stamping smiles on faces in tears or laughter. She enjoyed gatherings at the table with family and friends. Mary also loved her plants, puzzles, conversation, fellowship, and being a Nana. She will forever be in our hearts. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Keaton, and husband, Paul D. Tatman. She is survived by her sister, Rebecca Fitch; son, Christopher Tatman (Jodi); daughters, Melissa Johnson and Lisa Geis (Zak); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eternal Life Ministries (2237 Tavenner Avenue, Springfield, Ohio) for family and close friends.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019
