THEOBALD (Milillo), Mary Age 99, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 20, 1919, she was the daughter of Frank and Katie (Rizzo) Milillo. Mary was a 1937 graduate of Notre Dame High School. In 1940 she was united in marriage to Eldon E Theobald. She was a Charter Member of the American Italian Ladies Society. Mary is survived by her daughters, Barb Wright, Cheryl (Denny) Flaig and Pam (Denny) Kelly; grandchildren, great grand children, and great great grandchildren and a sister, Marguerite Amatulli. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon; daughter, Lois Ventri; grandson, Greg Hodges; two brothers, Tony and Frank and two sisters, Esther and Babe. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:45AM. Services will be conducted by the American Italian Ladies Society at 10:45 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial in St Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Badin High School, or to the . Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 28, 2019