Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Ann Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary THEOBALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary THEOBALD


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary THEOBALD Obituary
THEOBALD (Milillo), Mary Age 99, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 20, 1919, she was the daughter of Frank and Katie (Rizzo) Milillo. Mary was a 1937 graduate of Notre Dame High School. In 1940 she was united in marriage to Eldon E Theobald. She was a Charter Member of the American Italian Ladies Society. Mary is survived by her daughters, Barb Wright, Cheryl (Denny) Flaig and Pam (Denny) Kelly; grandchildren, great grand children, and great great grandchildren and a sister, Marguerite Amatulli. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon; daughter, Lois Ventri; grandson, Greg Hodges; two brothers, Tony and Frank and two sisters, Esther and Babe. Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:45AM. Services will be conducted by the American Italian Ladies Society at 10:45 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial in St Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Badin High School, or to the . Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now