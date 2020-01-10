|
THOMPSON, Mary Ann Age 74, of Carlisle, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Beulah A. (Britain) and Lester L. Poling. Mary Ann retired from Standard Register after 35 years of service; and was the Executive Director of Warren County Municipal League. She was a Carlisle City Council Member for 20 years; and a former member of Carlisle Lioness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister Jo Ann McKinney; her brother-in-law, Frog McKinney; her brother, Leroy Poling; and her step-daughter, Dawn Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randol Thompson; her daughters, Judy Brinegar and Lora Brinegar; her sons, Mark Thompson and David Thompson; her grandchildren, Joey Brinegar, Tyler, Seth, Aaron, and Brihana Thompson; her great-grandson, Delbert Thompson; her sister Pamela Jeffrey; special nieces, Angela Christian and Stephanie Buckingham; and nephew, Brian Poling. The family will receive friends 2 - 6 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, January 13th, with Dr. Dan Flory, officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlisle Lions Club, P. O. Box 8163, Carlisle, OH 45005 in memory of Mary Ann.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020