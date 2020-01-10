Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Mary Ann Age 74, of Carlisle, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Beulah A. (Britain) and Lester L. Poling. Mary Ann retired from Standard Register after 35 years of service; and was the Executive Director of Warren County Municipal League. She was a Carlisle City Council Member for 20 years; and a former member of Carlisle Lioness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister Jo Ann McKinney; her brother-in-law, Frog McKinney; her brother, Leroy Poling; and her step-daughter, Dawn Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randol Thompson; her daughters, Judy Brinegar and Lora Brinegar; her sons, Mark Thompson and David Thompson; her grandchildren, Joey Brinegar, Tyler, Seth, Aaron, and Brihana Thompson; her great-grandson, Delbert Thompson; her sister Pamela Jeffrey; special nieces, Angela Christian and Stephanie Buckingham; and nephew, Brian Poling. The family will receive friends 2 - 6 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, January 13th, with Dr. Dan Flory, officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlisle Lions Club, P. O. Box 8163, Carlisle, OH 45005 in memory of Mary Ann.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -