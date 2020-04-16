Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
1937 - 2020
Mary THORNE Obituary
THORNE, Mary E. Age 83, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Monday, April 6th, 2020. Born February 7th, 1937. Attended Roosevelt High School, Dayton. Member, St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton. Preceded in death by her parents Rev. Eddie W. Stokes and Mary E. Stokes; son Darryl A. Smith; daughter Rosalind Brisco; brother Eddie W. Stokes, Jr.; brother-in-law Johnny Martin; sisters Frizell Davidson, Nellie Ruth Barker and Patricia Stokes. She is survived by her husband Jesse Thorne; sons Rodney Jay Thorne and John (Sharon) Smith Jr.; daughter Cynthia (Jesse) Mason; granddaughter/daughter Tiant L. Smith; brother Tommy (Ann) Stokes; sister Eddy Louise Martin; "special son" Tyrone Williams and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services for immediate family will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, April 18, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., until celebration. Interment at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery. Due to Covid19 safety restrictions, attendees must wear a mask and keep social distance of six feet during the service. On-line condolences also may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
