91, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 5, 1929, to the late Edward and Caroline Romes. In 1952, she married Thomas Toerner of Hamilton, where they raised their family until moving to The Woodlands in 1982.Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas; children Jane Toerner-Brown (Lawrence), Martha Lopinto (Michael), Elizabeth Tassone (Donald), Thomas, Jr., (Pamela), Terri Barbush (Thomas) and Edward J. (Theresa); 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by two children, Nancy and Stephen; her parents; and her siblings Mildred Romes, Florence Romes, Elmer (Ethel) Romes and Rita (Edward) Gropp.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be from at 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Sts. Simon and JudeCatholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Dr., The Woodlands, Texas 77381. Online register book available at



