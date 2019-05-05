TOPPER, Mary Bromage 88, of Dayton, OH and formerly of Stuart, FL, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Mary was born March 20, 1931 in Detroit, MI, and spent her childhood years in Hinsdale, IL. A devout Catholic, she graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1949 and Brown University in 1953. She was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed knitting, making many clothes for herself and others throughout her lifetime. An avid golfer since her teens, Mary also became a lover of fly fishing and enjoyed over 20 summers fishing the rivers in Montana and Idaho with her late husband. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she also enjoyed reading particularly mysteries. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph R. (Ray) Topper, parents, Florence and William Bromage; sister, Janet Wilson and son-in-law Mark Hartman. Mary is survived by her daughter M. Kathleen Walworth (Jim) of Kettering, OH; daughter, Sarah T. Hartman of Columbus, GA; son, Joseph R. (Jay) Topper, Jr. (Laureen) of Western Springs, IL; son, James M. Topper (Janet) of Bonney Lake, WA; 12 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; sister, Betty Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Church located at 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, OH on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11am. Family will greet friends one half hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by the staff at Wood View at Bethany Long Term Care Center and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to their local St. Vincent de Paul or their favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary