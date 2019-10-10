|
TOWNSEND, Mary V. "Ginny" 91 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1928 in Cleveland, OH to the late Simon and Betty (Green) Modesty. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by son, Andy A. Andrews, Jr. and a host of relatives. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter: Ruby Kate Andrews; granddaughter, Mia Andrews; great-grandson, Tony; daughter, Freida Oriakhi; nephew, John Oriakhi and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Family will host a private Celebration of Life. To share a memory of Ginny or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdaytonn.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019