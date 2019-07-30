|
|
TRACEY, Mary F. Age 88 passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Mary was born February 6, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late George & Elizabeth Koerner. Mary was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tracey; 2 brothers, Clarence & George Koerner, Mary is survived by 4 children, Christine A. Claude (Mick), Joseph L. Tracey (Toni); Karen J. Kleinhenz (Mike) and Michael L. Tracey (Misty); 11 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 1, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia with Rev. Fr. Rob Waller officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm, and again on Thursday at St. Christopher Catholic Church from 10:30 am until time of Mass. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 30, 2019