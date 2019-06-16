TREON, Mary Ellen 84, passed away on November 3, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ, her home for 47 years. She was born in Springfield on August 8, 1934, the daughter of Everett and Nellie Coffenberger. Mary Ellen attended St. Raphael's grade school and graduated from CCHS in 1952 and graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton in 1955. She was predeceased by her biological father, her mother, Nellie Derry and her adopted Dad, Willard Derry, all lifelong Springfield residents. She is survived by her five daughters, Beth (Mike) Orton, Amy (Dennis) Davies, Meg (Chris) Coppersmith, Jodi (Jeff) Doran, Mikki (Jim) Davis, all of Phoenix. She also was the proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of three. Surviving also is her sister, Cecelia (George) Franzen of Melbourne, Florida, and many Treon & Franzen nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass at St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Thursday June 20th at 10:30am. Burial of her cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Arrangements are being made by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary