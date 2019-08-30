|
|
TROUTMAN (Hansman), Mary Ann Age 76, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. A long-time resident of Dayton, Ohio, she relocated with her husband to Ocean Isle Beach, NC in 2012. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert R. Troutman and children, James (Aimee) and John (Shannon); grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Ann, and Alexander; sisters, Kathy (Hansman) Backus (Charles "Biff") and Ellen Hansman Geron; and nephews, Charles and Christopher Backus. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis Henry and Mary Ann (Struck) Hansman. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and working with her favorite charities. She was a life member of both the Dayton Catholic Women's Club and Christ Child Society of Dayton, a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, an active member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte, NC. She was a graduate of Julienne High School, attended St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN and Miami Jacobs Career College. In her earlier life, she was a legal secretary for Carson & Carson Law Firm, a realtor with Fagan Realty, and established/operated an estate sale business. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held a half-hour prior to Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's College, Christ Child Society or . North Carolina services entrusted to White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel www.shallottefunerals.com Ohio services entrusted to Schlientz-Moore & Reis, 1632 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45410. www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019