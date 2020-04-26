|
WADDELL, Mary C. 89, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2020. Born in Preble County, Mary was one of ten children born to the late James and Mary Ann (Jones) Wehrley. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed the outdoors and mushroom hunting. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on October 5, 2011 by beloved husband Edwin Waddell, whom she married December 16, 1950; son Gary Lee Waddell on March 4, 2010; daughter Mary Ann Weitkamp on November 6, 2019; brothers and sister Harold Wehrley, Delbert Wehrley, Kenneth Wehrley, Lloyd Wehrley, Gerald Wehrley, Ivan Wehrley and Martha Hamilton. Mary is survived by son Jerry Waddell and wife Marilyn of Dayton; 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; sisters Erma Daniels Chapman of Eaton and Emma Abernathy of Liberty, IN; son-in-law Tom Weitkamp of KY; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM and conclude with burial at Preble Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Alzheimers Assn. or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020