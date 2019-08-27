|
WALKER (Kollstedt), Mary A. Age 63, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 21, 1956 the daughter of Merle and Marjorie (Dilyerd) Kollstedt. Mrs. Walker had worked as a bus driver for the Lakota School system for over twenty years. Survivors include her husband Terry Walker; two sons, Alan (Kim) Walker and Mike (Brooke) Walker; her mother, Marjorie Kollstedt. Friends may call from 9:30am-10:30am Saturday in the Zettler funeral home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a memorial service at 10:30am. Visit zettlerfuneralhome.com for a more comprehensive obituary and online register book.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2019