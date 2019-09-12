|
WARREN, Mary Alice 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1929, in South Charleston, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Flora (Harris) McFarland. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Warren; son, Cris Warren; and 7 siblings. She is survived by her children, Vickie Ault, Alan (Sandy) Warren, Karen Warren, Amy Warren and Johnny (Cheryl) Williams; grandchildren, Ty (Dawn), Tisha (Mike), Tamara (Mike), Matt (Delana), Kelly, Billy, Cheri (Mike), Garry (Crystal), Missy and Brandon (Alicia); numerous great-grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews. Mary was a wonderful mother who loved taking care of her family. Her kind heart will be forever cherished and deeply missed by all who knew her. Private services will be held at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mary's family would like to give a "special" thank you to Urgent Care for refusing to see her because of her age. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019