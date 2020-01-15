|
WATSON, Mary Jo Age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on June 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Paul Eugene and Lucile (Sandridge) Schlabach. Mary Jo graduated from Talawanda High School in 1964, and earned her Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees from Miami of Ohio in 1967 and 1969, respectively. On May 6, 1967 in Hamilton, she married her husband of over 52 years, Travis Watson. Mary Jo taught computer science and business accounting for 30 years, primarily at her alma mater, Talawanda High School. She also owned her own business, Personalized Computer Instruction, and was a long-time member of The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Travis. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Don Sherman officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 15, 2020