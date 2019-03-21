|
WEBER, Mary A. Age 88 passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 at the Widows Home of Dayton. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Weber Sr. and a son, Robert. She is survived by her son, John Jr. (Pam) Weber; three grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa (Jim) Rigot, Johnny "John" III and Sarah Hill, Chrissy (Brian) Breck; seven great grandchildren, Megan, Brook, Cameron, Jack "John" 4th, Grace, Julia, and Noah. Mary loved Eastown Bingo, playing cards, her son John entertaining with the Kettering Banjo Society and above all else, she loved her family. Services will be held 7:30 pm Friday March 22, at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Doctor Keith Gebhart officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00-7:30 pm at the funeral home with musical entertainment provided by the Kettering Banjo Society. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Widows Home of Dayton for musical activities, envelops will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019