Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary WEBER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary WEBER Obituary
WEBER, Mary A. Age 88 passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 at the Widows Home of Dayton. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Weber Sr. and a son, Robert. She is survived by her son, John Jr. (Pam) Weber; three grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa (Jim) Rigot, Johnny "John" III and Sarah Hill, Chrissy (Brian) Breck; seven great grandchildren, Megan, Brook, Cameron, Jack "John" 4th, Grace, Julia, and Noah. Mary loved Eastown Bingo, playing cards, her son John entertaining with the Kettering Banjo Society and above all else, she loved her family. Services will be held 7:30 pm Friday March 22, at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Doctor Keith Gebhart officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00-7:30 pm at the funeral home with musical entertainment provided by the Kettering Banjo Society. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Widows Home of Dayton for musical activities, envelops will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now