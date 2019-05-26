WEBSTER, Mary Louis "Dee Dee" Age 90, passed away peacefully at home the evening of May 22, 2019. Dee Dee was born on January 5, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio. She is reuniting with Tom, her husband of 60 years, father Louis MacGregor, mother Margaret (Marshall) MacGregor, and brother John MacGregor, as well as many friends. Dee Dee was a graduate of the Hamilton school system and was a proud cheerleader in the Hamilton High Class of 1947. On January 27, 1951 she married the love of her life, Thomas Webster of Hamilton. Dee Dee worked many years at the Marimid and Gaylord's Carriage House gift shops, loved playing cards and was a member of the Civelles and P.E.O. Chapter BR. She is survived by her son Timothy and wife Mary (Miller); granddaughter Erin (Webster) Boyce (Edward): grandson Timothy Jr. and (Lindsey) Webster; great-grandchildren Samantha Boyce, Thomas Boyce and Emma Webster; sister Emily (MacGregor) Scott, and Dr. James I. Scott, Jr.; sister in-law Pat (Newman) MacGregor; Marcia and Ernie Schlichter, John and Lorie MacGregor, Nancy and Brad Brockhoff, Christina and Tim Hackney, James Scott III, John and Joanne Scott, Tom and Tracy Scott, Tim Scott, as well as countless cherished grand- nieces and nephews and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Community First Solutions, Department of Development for Berkeley Square, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary