WEBSTER (Curtner), Mary K. Age 94, follows beloved husband Carroll Webster, brothers Ronnie and Richard, and sister Maxine Lakes in death. She is survived by siblings Betty Jo Lee and Michael; daughters, Carol (Hanson) Fourman, Tonna Hanson, Gayle (Hanson) Stoumbaugh, and Vickie (Webster) Weaver. Memorial service, Gebhardt-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, July 22, 2020, 10 a.m. Donations appreciated to American Heart Association in Mary's name. www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
