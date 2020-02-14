|
|
WESSEL Mary Frances Age 65, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 3:33 p.m., at . She was born on January 26, 1955 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Ferd "Bud" and Dorothy (Hinkel) Wessel. She was educated in St. Ann School and graduated from Badin High School in 1973. She was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church and the Red Hat Society. She was employed at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield for the past 45 years, as a ward secretary from 1975 until 2006, and then began employment at Mercy GCGA (Greater Cincinnati Gastric Association Physicians) since 2006. Mary is survived by her beloved family; niece, Jordan M. Meece; her nephews, Joshua P. Meece and Jacob C. Meece; her brother-in-law, John P. Meece; her devoted friend, Glenda Fields and her many work friends from Mercy and Mercy Ohio GI; also many other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Ferd "Bud" Wessel in 1989, her mother, Dot Wessel in 2002 and her sister, Julie M. Meece on July 1, 2018. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Peter in Chains Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, with Fr. Michael Pucke, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Meece Children Education Fund c/o John Kirsch, Kirsch CPA Group, 2 South Third Street, Suite 400, Hamilton, OH 45011 or , Hamilton Unit, 4360 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, in Mary's memory. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Paula Weisenberger, and the staff of for their excellent care of Mary. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2020