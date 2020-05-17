|
WEST (nee Roth), Mary Louise Died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in Dayton on August 22, 1919. She traveled extensively throughout the world, enjoyed playing cards -- especially bridge, he liked dancing and gardening, but most of all cherished countless hours with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband James West, her daughter Connie Knight, grandson Kyle Knight, and brother Phillip Roth. Surviving are her daughters Margaret (Michael) Searle of Perrysburg, Pam West of Portland, OR, Annette (Bruce) Wood of Mason; sons Gary (Christy) West of Columbus, Mark (Dell) West of Clayton; sister Dorothy (Jack) Wampler of Columbus; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to standuptocancer.org or a local food bank. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020