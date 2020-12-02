1/1
Mary WILLETT
WILLETT, Mary E.

Age 79, peaceably passed at home and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1941.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and

Raymond Davies, two brothers, Russell and Raymond, and her sister, Diane.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Tracey Baker (Vance); her beloved grandchildren, Jade, Lilly and Bella

Baker; her sisters, Marion Wright (Jerry) of Brookville, Ohio, and Ruth Schaffnit of Florida; her nephews, Randall Wright (Donna) and Brian Schaffnit (Marie), and their children,

Benjamin and Rachel Wright and Zack Schaffnit; and her sister-in-law, Pat Stout of Columbus, Ohio.

Mary retired as a Business Manager at the Dayton School Board. She was a member of the Greenmont Community Church. Her daughter and grandchildren were her greatest joy. She loved the Lord, Pastor John Hagee, college football, word puzzles, games and playing cards. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. Mary will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Cornerstone Church in San

Antonio, Texas.

To leave a memory of Mary or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel are caring for the family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
