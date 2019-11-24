|
WILSON, Mary L. Age 79 was born in Sylacauga, AL on June 28, 1940. She went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 19, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edward Wilson, 7 children, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother Jonathan (Wanda) & sister Martha (Claud). She was preceded in death by her father John McKinney & mother Polley Fuller. Services will be held at Faith Deliverance COGIC 450 Turner Rd. Dayton, OH Tuesday November 26, 2019. Family will receive guest at 12pm, services begin at 1pm. Bishop Edward T. Wilson to officiate service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019