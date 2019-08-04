|
|
WOODS, Mary L. Darlene Age 67, born October 11, 1951 in Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents John and O'Rell Milner; son, Derrick Woods; sisters, Mary Helen Davis, Helen "Louis" Demmings and Thelma Ree Gadd; and brother Rickey Milner. She leaves to cherish her memories husband James Woods; sons, Christopher Woods and Jamahl Evans; and her best friend/sister Loretta Anderson and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., TUESDAY, August 6, 2019 at VALLEY PEACE BAPTIST CHURCH, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., with Pastor Jackie Robinson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019