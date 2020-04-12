|
WRIGHT (nee Finkenbine), Mary Agnes Age 87, a long-time resident of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Randall Residence in Tipp City, Ohio. She was born April 29, 1932 to the late Charles, Sr. and Alvena Finkenbine of Anna, Ohio. Mary is survived by her son, Chuck (Connie) Wright of Vandalia, and daughter, Victoria Wright, of Shaker Heights, Ohio. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Scott (Kelly) Wright, Brandon (Tara) Wright and Kelsey (Adam) Leist and five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Quinn, Harper, Carly and Oliver, who all brought her great joy over the years. She is also survived by one brother, Charles (Patricia) Finkenbine, Jr.; one sister, Martha Zimpfer, and many nephews, nieces and cherished friends. Mary loved children and taught preschool for many years. She served as a long-term member and volunteer at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed many creative endeavors. She especially loved Christmas and sharing her creative gifts and baked goods with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Wright, in 1999. Additionally, she was preceded in death by six siblings: Paul Finkenbine, Walter Finkenbine, Kathryn Fogt, Margaret Snider, Ruth Cooper, and Marie Finkenbine. Chuck and Victoria wish to thank the staff at Randall Residence for the loving care shown to Mom during her time of residence there. Private services and interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg OH. A celebration of Mary's life will take place for family and friends as soon as a public gathering can be held. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Drive, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020