Mary Yarbrough
YARBROUGH (Tingley), Mary Lu

78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center after valiantly battling several months of

failing health. She was born in Catawba, Ohio, on November 6, 1941, to Bernard Clyde and Opal Louise (Smith) Tingley. She was a 1959 graduate of Northeastern High School Mary Lu excelled at her job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) for seven years before starting a family and becoming a loving stay-at-home mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary Lu leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 56 years, Wilbur E. (Gene) Yarbrough; daughter, Lisa K. (Bill) Schmahl of Milford Center, Ohio; son, John E. (Ruthann) Yarbrough of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren: Alexandra (Mike) Ruhe, Nicholas (Cortney) Schmahl, Alyssa Yarbrough, Aaron Yarbrough, Amber Yarbrough, and Austin Yarbrough; three great-grandchildren: Raegan Ruhe, Reese Ruhe and

Harrison Schmahl. She was preceded in death by both parents and two siblings: older sister, Merlyn (Harry) Prince and younger brother, Frederick C. Tingley, both of Columbus, Ohio. At Mary Lu's request, she was cremated without public viewing or service. Friends may make a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home
1307 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 521-4800
