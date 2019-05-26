ZIEPFEL (White), Mary Aileen Cupp Age 90 of Liberty, KY formerly of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Ephriam McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY. She was born on July 29, 1928 in Rockmart, GA the daughter of Albert Newton and Annie Lou (York) White. Mary was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Linda Beets White; first husband, Ivan O. Cupp; second husband, Leo Ziepfel; one brother, Ray White, and a granddaughter, Shelia Lewallen. Mary leaves behind her children, Nancy (Don) Lewallen of Liberty, KY, Steve (Marla) Cupp of Hamilton, OH, Evelyn (Aaron) Broughton of Englewood, FL, and Mike (Glenda) Cupp of Cedar Park, TX; step-children, Jerry (Kim) Ziepfel of Hamilton, OH, Fred Ziepfel of CA, Pat (Goff) Schlemback of NC, Bob (Terri) Ziepfel of Hamilton, OH, Jack Ziepfel of Hamilton, OH, Nancy (Ed) Straus of Hamilton, OH, Mark Ziepfel of Hamilton, OH, and Ron Ziepfel of Hamilton, OH; 25 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Shirley Wrape of Rossville, GA, June (Cecil) Reynolds of Summerville, GA, Hazel Roach of Walhalla, SC, J.C. (Shelia) White of Armuchee, GA, and Larry (Debbie) White of Powder Springs, GA. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH. Pallbearers for Mary's service will be Jason Conrad, Wendy Deaton, Chuck and Cody Lewallen, Steve Cupp, and Maeagan Hart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 10167 KY 1547, Liberty, KY or to Gideons International. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary