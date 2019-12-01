Home

Maryann Fullenkamp Obituary
FULLENKAMP (Nee Dorsten), Maryann Passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the age of 96 in Kettering, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julius (Joe) Fullenkamp of 58 years; 7 Siblings; Daughter in Law Monica Fullenkamp; and grandson Sean Redick. She will be deeply missed by her 5 children: Steve Fullenkamp, New Jersey, Sandra (Bob) Redick, Centerville, Sharon (John) Rawers, Troy, Sue (John) Scocozzo, Kettering, and Scott (Heather) Fullenkamp, Beavercreek. She was greatly involved with her 13 Grandchildren: Jenny, Julie, Erica, Greg, Lynn, Brian, Cathy, Nicholas, Katie, Jessica, Alan, Grant and Chloe; and her 16 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
