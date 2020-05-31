LETIZIA, Maryann Frances Age 86, of Miamisburg, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Maryann was born in Johnstown, PA on April 20, 1934. She was the daughter of Louis and Josephine Bosser (Deceased). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Letizia; and brother, Louis Bosser of Oakmont, PA. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle E. (Tom) Letizia-Beery of Miami Township, OH; and Donald L. (Frances) Letizia of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, twins, Maria Letizia of Columbus, OH, Meghan (Paul) Sorensen of Dayton, OH; Donald P. Letizia of Dublin, OH, and Lauren (Eric) Busche of Liberty Township, OH; two great-grandsons, Alex and Jacob Busche; nephews, Chris and Louis (Franny) Bosser of Oakmont, PA; and niece, Beth Ann DelaCruz of Kapolei, HI. Maryann graduated from Central Catholic High School in Johnstown, PA and attended Penn State University. Maryann was a teacher. Later in life her main focus turned to retail, becoming a Ladies Personal Shopper at Hudson's in Ft. Wayne, IN, Donenfeld's, Rike's, Elder Beerman, Talbots of Oakwood, Coldwater Creek and Talbots at the Greene, in Dayton, OH. Her joys in life were family, music, dancing, and attending Dayton Philharmonic concerts where her daughter and son-in-law performed in the chorus. A great pleasure of her's was fine dining at The Dayton Club. Interests included golfing with her family and friends, swimming, bowling and spirited conversations with anyone she met. The family will greet friends at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville on Thursday, June 4 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a Funeral Service immediately following the visitation. A private Christian Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, PA, where she will be interned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kettering Medical Center Foundations Cardiovascular Program, 3535 Southern Blvd, Kettering OH, 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.