Maryann McOWEN

Maryann McOWEN Obituary
MCOWEN, Maryann Passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on 3/29/2020. She was born on 2/20/1926 to parents Charles and Wilhelmina (sis) Johnson Maryann graduated from Springfield High and the White Cross School of Nursing. She touched so many lives with her special caring ways as a Nurse for 40 years at Mercy Medical center. She is survived by her husband of 70 years GORDON MCOWEN and sons Charles (Kristy) and Doug (Kaye) and 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were parents, sister Margaret Grote and Beloved Son Scott. As always, she continued to help and donated her body to Wright State university and requested any donations be made to the Red Cross on her behalf. A Memorial service will be set at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 1, 2020
