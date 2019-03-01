McMULLEN, Marye Ann Age 76 of Huber Heights, reunited with her husband in Heaven, Michael McMullen, on February 26, 2019. She was born December 15, 1942 in Bay Shore, NY to the late Anthony Sr. and Felicia "Fanny" (Densieski) Danowski. In addition to her husband and parents, Marye was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hilenski. She is survived by her daughters, Joy Stewart and Beth McDonald; granddaughters, Jaimi (Paul) Sensabaugh and Nicole McDonald; great-granddaughter, Hailee Stewart; brother, Anthony (Barbara) Danowski Jr; niece, Kim Danowski; nephew, Brian (Mary) Danowski and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Marye was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She had a passion for giving her heart to many charities in need. Marye and Michael adopted a Amur Leopard and a fishing cat from the Exotic Feline Breeding Compound in Rosamond, CA for numerous years until the passing of the cats. They together, rooted hard for the Cubs and Braves which meant a house divided. Marye was a devoted Buckeye fan as well. She graduated from Westhampton Beach High School in Westhampton Beach, NY. Marye adored animals and went as far as buying her children's pets outfits every Christmas. She was able to meet many musicians that she listened to growing up. Family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Christopher Parish, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377 where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12pm with Fr. John Tonkin, celebrant. Marye will be laid to rest next to her husband at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA following services at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home, Lancaster, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or , in Marye's memory. To share a memory of Marye or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary