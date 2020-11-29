Marygene Reid Baldwin, who resided in the Dayton, Ohio, area, was a native of Macon, Georgia. She departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020. The daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Reid, she was born on July 26, 1944. She graduated from Savannah State University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and a Master of Arts Degree in Education. After graduation, she taught Mathematics at Savannah High School. She then moved back to Macon to teach at Macon Junior College. After her marriage and family, Ms. Baldwin's federal service career began in Okinawa, Japan, where she was hired by the Department of Defense. She later returned to the United States, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was selected immediately in the Mid-level Management Program. In a part-time capacity, she assisted managers and employees in resolving conflicts in the workplace. Ms. Baldwin also served as President of the Non-Commissioned Officers' Wives Club. Ms. Baldwin retired (after 37 years) from The Department of Defense as a Statistician at Wright-Patterson AFB in 2015. Marygene enjoyed cooking, attending performances of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the Dayton Ballet and traveling. Her love for God and her family permeated throughout her life and her theme in life seemed to be, "If I can help somebody along the way, then my living shall not be in vain." Ms. Baldwin joined Omega Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her passing. She was a very active member of the renowned Omega Sanctuary Choir, soprano section, which is now the "Voices of Praise," often singing throughout the region. She was an enthusiastic core member of Rev. Peavy's Sunday School class, "Bible Explorers," and a dedicated member of the Bible Study Small Group, "Scriptures Enlightened." She belonged to many Greek, Civic and Cultural organizations. She became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as an undergraduate at Savannah State University, Gamma Upsilon Chapter. After moving to the Dayton area, she was a member of Beta Eta Omega Chapter, where she had served recently on the Membership Committee and was a Golden Soror (member who served fifty years or more). She also served as President of the local Pan-Hellenic Council. Savannah State University was dear to her and she was a Life Member of the Alumni Association. She served as Vice President of the Mid-Western Region and thus was on the Executive Board of the National Alumni Association. Marygene was also an active member of The Links, Incorporated, Wilberforce Chapter. She had served as financial secretary and other committees. Her Eastern Star affiliation propelled her as Past Matron of Ruth Chapter No. 104, Order of the Eastern Star (Prince Hall Affiliated) and past Commandress of Akbar Court No. 33. She was a member of The Daughters and past Commandress. Marygene was a Life member of Blacks in Government where she served dutifully and sang in their Mass Choir. Ms. Baldwin leaves to grieve her loss and cherish her memory, sons: Charles E. Davis, Curtis L. Baldwin, Jr. (Bethany) and Ronald Goode; five grandchildren, Aisha Shaw, Armani Davis, Sanjuana Goode, Micaela Goode, and Malachi Baldwin; aunts, cousins and many dear friends. Walk through visitation will be 10-10:45 A.M., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. The funeral service will be private.



