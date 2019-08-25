|
PATRICK (nee Lightcap), Marylin L. Age 89 of Miamisburg stepped into the presence of the Lord Friday morning August 23, 2019. She was born August 4, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Carl and Mildred (Stomps) Lightcap. On October 15, 1949 she married Gerald R. "Jerry" Patrick who preceded her in death in 2015. Marylin was also preceded in death by her brother Bob Lightcap and her sister Joyce Phillips. She is survived by her son Eric J. "Rick" Patrick and wife Faith; a daughter Jeri Getts and husband Joe; her grandchildren Mary Ann Mermelstein and husband Scott, Eric J. "Ricky" Patrick Jr. and wife Jennifer, Kristen Wesche and husband Brian, Jayma Duchene and husband Philip, Molly Patrick.; five great grandchildren Bryce Mermelstein, Alexandrea Patrick, Jake Duchene, Natalie Duchene; Ian Wesche. Marylin was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ who expressed her love for her family in many wonderful ways throughout her life. She was a member of Trinity Church of Miamisburg and an avid bowler. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday August 26, 2019 at Trinity Church 203 E. Linden Ave. in Miamisburg. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the Church. Burial will follow at Hill Grove Cemetery in Miamisburg.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019